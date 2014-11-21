The home of the business school, where White was a student. Photo by Ian KeelTamara Imam - Managing Editor managing@insideuab.com
A 20-year-old UAB business student facing multiple charges for allegedly sending inappropriate photos of himself to minors is believed to have turned himself into police this afternoon.
According to WIAT, Brandon Wade White of Pleasant Grove, Ala. is facing charges of second degree sodomy, possession of obscene matter, enticing a child for immoral purposes and computer solicitation of minors. The victims are between 13 and 17 years old.
The investigation began several months ago when church officials at First Baptist Church of Pleasant Grove, where White was a youth group mentor, told Pleasant Grove police that White was engaging in sexual contact with a minor at the church.
White is believed to be in custody.
Note: This story will be updated as details emerge.
Junior middle blocker Petra Silic blocks a hit from Troy. Photo by Ian Keel Trinity Dix - Contributor tri915@uab.edu
The UAB women’s volleyball team reigned supreme against rival Troy in a 3-2 win over the Trojans on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Blazers won the first set 25-21, but by the second and third sets, the Trojans turned the game around and took the lead over UAB 2-1. Troy took the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-21.
At the end of the fourth set, the Blazers’ defense worked together and brought the team back on its feet, winning 25-20 and tying up the game 2-2 before securing the game in the final set.
“We played well tonight,” said head coach Kerry Messersmith. “We had our ups and downs, but all in all, I think the kids fought hard, and that’s a big deal for us. They’re learning how to win.”
In the first set, UAB standout No. 5 Erika Zembyla – the opposite hitter and non-starter for UAB – spiked the ball back to the Trojans and down to the ground, earning the team a point and catching them up. There were several instances when the Blazers were close to giving the point to Troy, but they saved the ball at least three times and returned it to the Trojans.
“Every time we come out, we gain more and more confidence,” said Messersmith. “This match was certainly a nice way to start our week.”
Despite the win, Messersmith said the team still has room for improvement.
“We just need to continue improving on everything,” Messersmith said. “Passing and serving are the two areas that we probably need to spend on tomorrow to be ready for the weekend.”
The Blazers return to play tonight at 7 p.m. in Bartow Arena against the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in the first game of the annual Fight Like Hal Memorial Tournament. The tournament will continue through Saturday, Sept. 17.
Green Party candidate Jill Stein and her running mate Ajamu Baraka. Photo from Wikimedia CommonsAaron Stuber - Contributor abstuber@uab.edu
With one of the most divisive presidential elections about to commence, many voters are looking for third party options that do not include the human robot, Hillary Clinton, and the billionaire who paid to roll in Cheetos dust, Donald Trump. Read more ...