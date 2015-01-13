UAB's Kaleidoscope and UABtv visited the Alys Stephens Center to witness ArtPlay's "Meet the Artist" series. Students from Birmingham's elementary schools flooded the Jemison Concert Hall to hear UAB's Gospel Choir sing songs of praise and teach about the origins and different forms of Gospel Music. The day was capped off with a student-led rendition of Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas". Did you miss this momentous holiday event? No worries - check out the highlights!